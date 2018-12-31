Technavio analysts forecast the global laparoscopic devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The growing popularity of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global laparoscopic devices market 2019-2023. Laparoscopic surgery is an MI surgical procedure that allows surgeons to perform complex procedures using laparoscopes and instruments. In recent years, robotic laparoscopic surgery is gaining momentum among healthcare centers because of the increasing advances in visualization, improved ergonomics and instrumentation. Robot-assisted systems have significantly improved surgical outcomes and reduced recovery time, which is increasing its usage and thus, driving the growth of the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global laparoscopic devices market is the increasing popularity of MI techniques:

Global laparoscopic devices market: Increasing popularity of MI techniques

Healthcare providers have encouraged the shift from traditional open surgeries to MI techniques because open surgeries are more painful and require a long hospital stay compared with MI techniques. Laparoscopic surgery has various advantages over open surgical procedures, including high success rates, low medical expenses, and short hospital stays which increase the demand for MI procedures and contribute to market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The awareness of MI techniques among healthcare providers are increasing. Thus, vendors are innovating and introducing several laparoscopic instruments and accessories. For instance, Stryker offers laparoscopes with sapphire and rod lens technology for detailed identification and superior transmission, which maximizes the image quality. The increase in development and introduction of such laparoscopic devices is expected to drive the adoption of these devices, thereby contributing to the market growth."

Global laparoscopic devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global laparoscopic devices market research report provides market segmentation by product (instruments and accessories and laparoscopes) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing popularity of MI techniques and high growth potential in emerging economies

