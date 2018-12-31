Cigar Aficionado Magazine Awards Micallef Cigars a Place in the Top 25 Cigars for 2018

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Micallef, President and Founder of Micallef Cigars, spoke today about the company's Reserva Limitada Privada being awarded a placement in the Top 25 best cigars of 2018 by Cigar Aficionado Magazine. "I'm delighted to be selected in Cigar Aficionado's Top 25 Cigars of 2018," says Micallef.Cigar Aficionado Magazine's annual Top 25 list is one of the most prestigious awards in the cigar press.

"The Reserva was blended specifically for me by the Gomez Sanchez family and the experts continue to recognize this cigar. It's very rewarding," says Micallef.

Cigar Aficionado Magazine reviewed the cigar and gave it a formidable 93 rating prior to placing it in the Top 25 Cigars of 2018. Amongst other Micallef offerings, the Reserva Limitada Privada has garnered a lot of buzz over the past year or so. Cigar Aficionado Magazine's accolade clearly elevates Micallef Cigars and their distinguished portfolio as a major player in the cigar industry.

The company recently expanded operations at their new factory in Esteli, Nicaragua. 2019 will see Micallef Cigars rolling out an expansion of their award-winning legacy series.

About Micallef Cigars

Micallef Cigars is a collaboration of two inspiring families.Al Micallef's expertise in worldwide commerce combined with the Gomez Sanchez family's elite handcrafting has created one of the finest cigar lines in the world. Micallef Cigars are made in Esteli, Nicaragua and distributed from their headquarters in Weatherford, TX. Micallef Cigars produces a variety of tobacco blends, including the Grande Bold Series of Sumatra, Nicaragua, A Maduro, Ligero and Mata Fina in 22 smoking formats and their original legacy series that includes the award-winning Reserva Limitada Privada. www.micallefcigars.com