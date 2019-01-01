Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas makes comeback in Taiwan with 18 MW order from Star Energy Corporation

Singapore, 1 January 2018

Vestas has secured a 18 MW order in Taiwan with local Engineering Procurement and Construction provider Star Energy Corporation for two of their latest wind energy projects. The order includes the supply and supervision of installation of 5 V105-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode.

The wind park will be located in Changhua along the west coast of Taiwan, which holds the largest wind energy capacity of any county, municipality or city in Taiwan. Vestas' High Wind Operation (HWO) will help increase energy production, reduced hysteresis losses and increased grid stability during High Wind condition which is ideal for Taiwan's good wind condition and requirement.

"This is an important order for us as it signifies our return to the Taiwanese market", said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "Star Energy Corporation and Vestas have a long-standing service collaboration and the order adds to this relationship, showcasing the confidence and trust that Star Energy Corporation has in Vestas".

The order also includes a 5-year service agreement AOM 4000 including a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution. Vestas is currently servicing 159 MW of wind turbines in Taiwan including multibrand turbines. Turbine installation is expected to commence around the second half of 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Foo

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific

Tel: +65 9645 4558

Mail: FOHKH@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 92 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 78 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 23,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.





For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .





We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment