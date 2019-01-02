Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center accelerates its development as a "High-end exhibition complex in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area"

BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The honor of "2018 China's Most Competitive Convention and Exhibition Center" was granted to Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center, a subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa Modern Service Klc Holdings Ltd., at the CMIC conference award ceremony on December 7-8, Beijing. CMIC is sponsored by Beijing Tourism Development Committee and China Convention Exhibition Event Society.

Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center has emerged as a strong industry player. It has won numerous honors over the past four years of operation: Gold Five Star Award for Excellent Exhibition Venues, China's Best Conference Hotel (Center), China's Top Ten Exhibition Centers for the Exhibition industry, The Most Influential Exhibition Complex, etc. With its proven history, Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center has become the most competitive exhibition complex in South China.

Home to an exhibition area of 30,000sqm, banquet hall of 4,500sqm, 45 conference rooms with advanced facilities in flexible combinations, high-end catering service for ten thousand people as well as high quality exhibition service and a beautiful coastal experience, Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center has had a remarkable development trend for quality in recent years. At present, the center has held more than 110 exhibitions and activities; over 2,600 reception activities, among which meetings with more than 1,000 participants accounted for 40 percent of the total; 1,800 catering receptions; and received 3 million exhibitors and guests since the opening of the center in 2014.

With the official opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the center will certainly usher in a period of rapid development. Aiming to become a prominent "high-end exhibition complex in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" in China, the next several years of Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center will be fascinating and productive ones.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802326/ZHUHAI_building.jpg