BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Ifis Npl acquires 1.16 billion Euro Non Performing Loans from Monte dei Paschi di Siena

PRESS RELEASE

IFIS NPL acquires 1.16 billion Euro Non Performing Loans from Monte dei Paschi di Siena



Mestre (Venice), 2 January 2019 - IFIS NPL, the company owned by Banca IFIS Group dedicated to the acquisition, managing and transformation of non performing loans, bought from Monte dei Paschi di Siena a NPL portfolio with gross book value of euro 1.16 billion.



The portfolio acquired includes over 83,000 debtors. Ca. 16%, equal to Euro 192 million gross book value, is represented by consumer loans. The remaining 84%, ca. Euro 967 million gross book value, consisted of unsecured small ticket banking NPLs.



Banca IFIS confirms its dynamic strategy in purchasing and managing NPLs.

After buying in the third quarter eight portfolios with a gross book value of ca. Euro 1.83 billion, in the fourth quarter the Bank purchased, in addition to the above mentioned MPS's transaction, other four portfolios with a total gross book value of Euro 93 million and ca. 30,000 positions. In 2018, total purchases amounted to Euro 3.6 billion gross book value, in line with company targets.



As a result of these transactions, IFIS NPL's portfolio amounts today at euro 15.7 billion (gross book value) with over 1.6 million positions.

