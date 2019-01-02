Business to become Arch UK Regional Division

Arch Insurance Europe ("Arch") has completed the acquisition of the UK Commercial Lines business owned by The Ardonagh Group and part of its Geo Underwriting ("Geo") operating segment.

The acquired business, which generated more than £150 million of Gross Written Premium in 2017, will become the newly formed Arch UK Regional Division, focused on commercial property, casualty, motor, professional liability, personal accident and travel. Approximately 250 employees will move to Arch as a result of the transaction.

As previously outlined, the acquisition forms part of Arch's strategy to grow its regional UK presence and deliver underwriting expertise and a strong customer value proposition through an expanded retail distribution network. The Arch UK Regional Division will have a meaningful presence and an extended office network across the UK.

Matt Shulman, President and CEO, Arch Insurance Europe, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Geo's commercial lines business and are excited as we welcome another team of high-quality underwriting and distribution professionals to Arch.

"It is our ambition for the Arch UK Regional Division to become a leading underwriting partner for brokers and their Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) clients across the UK. This is an important part of our broader strategy to establish a strong regional presence for Arch in the UK, allowing us to combine our underwriting expertise with the distribution needed to offer our specialist insurance solutions to a broader range of SME clients."

About Arch Insurance Europe

Arch Insurance Europe underwrites specialty lines business through two platforms from its base in London:

Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited: Through independent brokers, we provide specialised property and liability insurance programmes to a wide range of industrial and commercial companies and financial institutions. With strong financial strength ratings, we represent a stable alternative for brokers and customers.

Arch Syndicate 2012: Arch Syndicate 2012 is managed by Arch Underwriting at Lloyd's Ltd, a Lloyd's managing agent. Our stamp capacity is £200 million for the 2019 year of account.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $11.21 billion in capital at September 30, 2018, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve our current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and our ability to maintain and improve our ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of our loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; our ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to us of reinsurance to manage our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to us; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005129/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Ed Berry, 0203 727 1046

edward.berry@fticonsulting.com



Tom Blackwell, 0203 727 1051

tom.blackwell@fticonsulting.com