Bangkok's Chao Phraya River Lights Up With 1.4-Kilometre New Year Fireworks Display

More than one and a half million people view the spectacular displays

BANGKOK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one and a half million people turned out in Bangkok to watch a spectacular, five-minute fireworks display that ran along the length of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River for more than 1,400 metres at midnight on 31stDecember 2018 as part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019" celebrations to mark the arrival of 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803383/ICONSIAM_fireworks_display.jpghttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803383/ICONSIAM_fireworks_display.jpg

The dazzling New Year countdown display, the largest of its kind ever organised in Bangkok, lit up the sky along the river. It was viewed by locals and international visitors from riverside hotels and unique travel destinations such as the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Peninsula Hotel, Millennium Hilton Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Lhong 1919, Chalermphrakiat Park, as well as many other riverside locations.

In addition to the fireworks, the festivities included multiple performances and other shows under the theme of 'The River of Prosperity'. ICONSIAM's riverside 'River Park' plaza was opened to the public and packed with more than 5,000 revelers who came to watch both the fireworks show as well as an extensive line-up of cultural performers and top ranked singers.

It was the first time that the city's major riverside establishments as well as other private and public sector organisations joined forces to stage a single, synchronized fireworks show, which is likely to become the dazzling landmark occasion that will mark Thailand's entry into the New Year, every year.

Together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the riverside 'River of Prosperity' Countdown was jointly organised by ICONSIAM, the Association of Chao Phraya Commerce, the Marine Department, Siam Commercial Bank, TRUE Corporation, Kasikorn Bank, the Thai Shipping Association, Bangkok River Partners, and Chao Phraya Riverside Communities.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, "Every year we organise extraordinary events to mark the New Year and reinforce Thailand as a great destination for visitors. This year's show elevated our new year countdown to another level making the excitement of our city visible to the entire world."

The five-minute fireworks display consisted of five 'Acts'. The first, 'The River of Prosperity', was dominated by fireworks in hues of silver, gold, and bronze, which symbolize prosperity in Thai culture.

The second Act, 'Siam Treasure', saw fireworks of many different shapes, types and colours rise into the air to symbolize the diversity of Thailand.

The third Act, 'Blossom of Joy', elevated the excitement with even more extraordinary fireworks, and was followed by the fourth Act, 'One World', that represented the flags and colours of the nations of the world, symbolizing Thailand's open arms welcome to the world.

The final and fifth Act, 'Thailand', was in the colours of Thailand's national flag, red, white, and blue, symbolizing the strength and solidarity of its people.

For more information please contact:

Arisara Thanuplang arisara.t@iconsiam.com tel: +6681 561 4745

Natthanan Ussaneemas natthanan.u@iconsiam.com tel: +6686 393 8700