RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

2 January 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 December 2018, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 907,684,330 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 14,813,304 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 December 2018 is therefore 892,871,026 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

