Sampo Oyj: Johanna Tynkkynen appointed Head of Corporate Responsibility

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 January 2019 at 12:15 pm

Johanna Tynkkynen appointed Head of Corporate Responsibility

Sampo strengthens its focus on corporate responsibility by appointing Johanna Tynkkynen, M.Sc. (Econ), as Head of Corporate Responsibility as of 1 January 2019. The Head of Corporate Responsibility, which is a newly created position at Sampo, will be responsible for continuous development of corporate responsibility on a group-level. The Head of Corporate Responsibility reports to the Group CFO, who is also a member of Sampo Group's Executive Committee.

Tynkkynen has previously worked on corporate responsibility matters at Sampo. In addition, she has a background in investor relations and group communications.

