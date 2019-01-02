sprite-preloader
Sampo Oyj: Johanna Tynkkynen appointed Head of Corporate Responsibility

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 January 2019 at 12:15 pm

Johanna Tynkkynen appointed Head of Corporate Responsibility

Sampo strengthens its focus on corporate responsibility by appointing Johanna Tynkkynen, M.Sc. (Econ), as Head of Corporate Responsibility as of 1 January 2019. The Head of Corporate Responsibility, which is a newly created position at Sampo, will be responsible for continuous development of corporate responsibility on a group-level. The Head of Corporate Responsibility reports to the Group CFO, who is also a member of Sampo Group's Executive Committee.

Tynkkynen has previously worked on corporate responsibility matters at Sampo. In addition, she has a background in investor relations and group communications.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)