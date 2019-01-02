sprite-preloader
The European Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 2

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 December 2018, were as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in issueNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in issue
Ordinary 25p Shares41,036,269141,036,269

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The European Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2 January 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


