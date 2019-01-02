Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 02-Jan-2019 / 09:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 02 January 2019 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 31st December 2018 it issued 3,625 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,872,007 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,826,673 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,045,334 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 7081 EQS News ID: 762841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 02, 2019 05:01 ET (10:01 GMT)