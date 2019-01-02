After the failed attempt to sell a majoritry stake in its main polysilicon unit, Jiangsu Zhongneng, the Chinese solar manufacturer has now agreed to sell its wafer unit Suzhou Kezhun to Huajun Holding Group for US$123.6 million. The operation is part of the company's plan to focus on wafer manufacturing based on the diamond-wire sawing technology and shift production to low-cost locations.Chinese polysilicon and wafer manufacturer GCL-Poly has agreed to sell its wafer manufacturing unit Suzhou Kezhun Photovoltaic Technologies Co., Ltd to Liaoning Huajun Asset Management Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned ...

