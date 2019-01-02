Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-02 / 11:04 *Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, 2 January 2019 - *On 1 January 2019 Bionorica SE strengthened its management team with the assignment of Dr Hanke Wohlers as Director of Product Supply. 'Dr Hanke Wohlers advanced us and his unit significantly. Moreover he enables Bionorica to reach the high growth targets on the production side', says Professor Dr Michael A Popp, Chairman of the Executive Board at Bionorica SE. The global demand for evidence-based herbal remedies is high. 'Over the last two years as Manager of Product Supply, Dr Wohlers has successfully demonstrated his deep understanding of the optimization of production processes', stresses Professor Popp.Dr Wohlers replies: 'The trust placed in me and the assignment to the Executive Board fills me with great pride. I would also like to thank my team; together we have already accomplished a lot.' In 2019 focus will be placed on internationalisation, the new Bionorica factory in Woronesch and lean management, according to the 53-year-old. The newly created fourth Executive Board division of 'Product Supply' has a staff of 420 working in the main departments of Engineering, Production, Supply Chain and Quality Control as well as the Qualified Persons and Operational Excellence (OPEX) administrative departments. Previously, these were organised at Bionorica SE under the 'Chairman of the Executive Board' Executive Board function held by Professor Popp which still encompasses such areas as Research and Development, Product Development & Maintenance and Drug Regulatory Affairs. As Head of Global Business, Dr Uwe Baumann is responsible for global marketing and sales; Dr Michael Rödel is Director of Finance, HR and IT. *From laboratory to factory manager* Dr Wohlers came to Bionorica in December 2016 as Manager of Product Supply. From 2014 to 2016 he was factory manager and managing director of the Troisdorf and Cologne production locations of a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer. During his 25-year career in the pharmaceutical industry Dr Wohlers also held the position as laboratory manager for development of analytical methods and stability testing (1994-98) at the pharmaceutical company. Before that he studied pharmacy at Philipps-Universität Marburg. Wohlers earned his Doctor of Science at the Kiel University (CAU). His doctoral thesis was about the topic of biotransformation of organic compounds by liver cells and microsomes. *Corporate profile* Patients want effective and tolerable medications and so herbal medicines are the preferred option. Bionorica with headquarters in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz (Upper Palatinate), Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of scientifically researched plant-based medicines. Doctors, pharmacists and patients in more than 40 countries trust in our effective products with few side effects. In 2017 Bionorica SE achieved 296.9 million euros in turnover. The company's equity ratio is nearly 79 per cent. More than 1,600 employees at 20 Bionorica locations around the world are working on a daily basis to continue the success story which began 86 years ago in Nuremberg, Germany. Based on the 'phytoneering' strategy, Bionorica decodes the extensive active ingredient potential of plants (phytos) using state-of-the-art research and technology (engineering). The result: highly effective medicines with few side effects. Our research and development priorities involve the treatment of symptoms in the respiratory tract, urinary tract, immune system and also women's health. Our range also includes products for the liver and for treating sleep disorders. *Press Contact* Bionorica SE Lion Pfeufer Head of Media and Public Relations Kerschensteinerstrasse 11-15 92318 Neumarkt, Germany Phone: +49 (0)9181/231-7423 Fax: +49 (0)9181/231-67423 Email: unternehmenskommunikation@bionorica.de http://english.bionorica.de/en/service/press-media.html End of Media Release Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/bionorica/761093.html [1] Subtitle: Dr. Hanke Wohlers ist seit 1. Januar 2019 Vorstand Product Supply bei der Bionorica SE. (c) Bionorica SE / Steffen Jänicke Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TNIFXRJAFI [2] Document title: Presse release (PDF) Issuer: Bionorica SE 2019-01-02 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 761093 2019-01-02 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30897612c1c5bffa8b7997c30fc16f74&application_id=761093&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=69e069563531482843cd25424edb81bb&application_id=761093&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

