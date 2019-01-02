Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 02-Jan-2019 / 10:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 January 2019 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 131,872,007 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 1,045,334 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 130,826,673 Shareholders may use the above figure of 130,826,673 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 7082 EQS News ID: 762847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

