International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Retains Counsel To Obtain Cultivation License

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK: IDVV) today announced it has retained counsel to obtain a California cultivation license as part of its expansion into the CBD marketplace.

President Trump recently signed the 2018 Farm Bill, a massive piece of legislation renewed once every five years since 1933, outlining regulations on everything from food stamps to environmental land use. This one does something, though, that the previous versions have not. It legalized industrial hemp, including the plants used to produce CBD oil. Currently surging in popularity due to its therapeutic properties, CBD has existed in a confusing legal gray, governed by a mishmash of laws that vary from state to state.

CBD topped $350 Million in consumer sales in 2017 - and it's expected to rise much higher once the bill goes into law.

Company Spokesman Barry Smith stated '"We are making progress in our CBD projects in California and plan to go after Mexico very soon. The signing of the farm bill is a massive step towards growing the Company and upcoming CBD product line."

About the OGGL: The OGGL is the first purpose-built, self-contained, off-grid growing laboratory. Built in a low-cost shipping container, the OGGL has integrated solar modules and lithium-phosphate batteries coupled with a generator backup to supply uninterrupted power to the grow room. The OGGL is configurable for the three stages of the growing process, which are: vegetative, flowering, and cloning.

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the medical marijuana and legal cannabis industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

