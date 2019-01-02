Alchemist Mining Inc.: ALCHEMIST APPOINTS BRIAN CLAY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) ("Alchemist" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Clay as an independent director, effective immediately.

Mr. Clay is a 30-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Parole Operations. Brian retired in 2016 as Northern Regional Parole Administrator (Chief), where he oversaw 52 of California's 58 Counties consisting of more than 40,000 Convicted Serious/Violent/ High-Risk Sex Offender Felons/Parolees, with over 2000 employees managing a budget of over 250 million. Amongst other things, he was charged with the implementation and management of all policies and procedures issued by Division of Adult Parole Operations. Most recently Brian owns and operates a (California) state licensed Private Investigation Company, and state licensed Private Patrol Operator (Uniformed Security Guard) Company, providing services to the cannabis industry in areas of: Executive protection of high profile clients and politicians, company due diligence, high-level background investigations, uniformed Security Guards, alarm, access control & CCTV, business security needs/requirements related to security assessments/CPTED, security awareness for owners, staff and vendors, security consulting needs for facilities, staffing, supply chain, currency transport, policy and procedures, regulation requirements for City Government, County, State and Federal.

Brian is a trained and qualified Range Master/Defensive Tactics Instructor and is certified by CCNA - Cyber Operations, Cisco CHP- Executive Protection. Fresno Police Department Academy, California Correctional Academy, SWAT/SERT Academy, Adlerhorst K-9 Handler/Agitator and the California Parole Agent Academy. In addition, Brian has Leadership Certifications from Cornell University, California State University- Fresno, FBI and LAPD/WestPoint.

"Policies, procedures and regulations alongside critical security requirements are a very complex business which is why we are so pleased and honored to have Brian Clay join our Board of Directors. His operational experience coupled with his corporate and political connections will be an invaluable asset to us as we navigate the legal cannabis landscape in California and the United States," said Paul Mann, CEO of Alchemist.

Mr. Clay commented: "I am honored to be appointed to the Alchemist Board of Directors. California offers tremendous opportunities for cannabis on the recreational side as well as the medicinal side to establish a strategic partnership to fully integrate into the industry. I am excited to be affiliated with a company that has such an exciting future."

