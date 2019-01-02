sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 2

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

2 JANUARY 2019

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 December 2018, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,043,024 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,043,024.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


