CryptoBonusMiles, a universal bonus miles platform with loyalty multi-wallet developed by Aeron, announces the key partnership with AwardWallet, the global leader in rewards management and integration of the loyalty programs. In early 2019, CryptoBonusMiles will launch with users having instant access to more than 150 loyalty programs from the leading airlines, such as Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and others.

Airline loyalty programs will be accessed via API provided by AwardWallet. Development teams have engaged in collaboration to prepare for the full-fledged launch of CryptoBonusMiles. Having an option of tedious one-by-one integration of the loyalty programs, it was a natural choice to join hands with an experienced partner to provide a universal and time proven interface to the world of the loyalty programs. Be that a small regional airline or a leading national carrier, a CryptoBonusMiles user from any continent would find a loyalty program of choice.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. With recording of rewards in blockchain to ensure records integrity, it will be a handy place to store and track your bonus miles and reward points.

CryptoBonusMiles has become an integral part of Aeron roadmap (along with aerotrips.comweb portal dedicated to general aviation, featuring curated flight offers and training on light aircraft).

AwardWallet supports over 600 loyalty programs airline, hotel, car rental, credit card and others. Founded in 2004, AwardWallet quickly became a popular choice for both road warriors and casual travelers. Today, over 573,000 active members rely on AwardWallet to manage over 139.5 billion miles/points representing $2.79 billion in value. AwardWallet is not affiliated or related to any of the loyalty programs tracked and monitored using the AwardWallet service. In addition to serving the individual traveler, partners use AwardWallet to power reward management on their sites via API and white-label services.

