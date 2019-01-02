Technavio analysts forecast the global GNSS devices market in the agriculture sector to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005258/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global GNSS devices market in the agriculture sector to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of precision agriculture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global GNSS market in agriculture sector 2018-2022. Precision agriculture includes the use of technology to map, monitor, and respond to variations in crop yields. The use of precision agriculture enables farmers to obtain data regarding crop health and yield. Precision agriculture offers an ideal solution through improved automation and precise control of farming operations.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global GNSS devices market in the agriculture sector is the increasing need to optimize crop inputs:

Global GNSS market in agriculture sector: Increasing need to optimize crop inputs

Lower yields and expanding population require an increase in agriculture productivity. This, in turn, requires the optimization of agricultural inputs along with the adoption of technical devices that can overcome the challenges faced by farmers. By integrating GNSS devices such as receivers, antennas, and base stations into the agricultural machinery, farmers can maximize the yield by knowing the exact requirement for the crop growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "GNSS devices enable farmers to create a drive map and aid them to reduce any overlaps and gaps in different agriculture operations. Therefore, the accurate mapping and system control ensured by GNSS devices aid in optimizing agricultural inputs."

Global GNSS market in agriculture sector: Segmentation analysis

The global GNSS devices market in agriculture sector research report provides market segmentation by the application (tractor guidance, auto steering, VRT, and asset management), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the tractor guidance segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing close to 41% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period due to the increase in the number of tractors equipped with GNSS devices in various regions.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 54% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas held the highest market share due to the region's technologically advanced agriculture sector that has a large installed base of GNSS devices.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005258/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com