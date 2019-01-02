Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 31-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.13p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---