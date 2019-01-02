sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2019 | 13:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 December 2018:

- 34,732,059 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 9,013,540 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 32,604,620 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 6,231,023 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,877,867 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,029,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,688,722 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,333,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 December 2018 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares34,732,059159.09p55,255,232
Global Equity Income Shares32,604,620184.91p60,289,202
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares5,877,867130.77p7,686,486
Managed Liquidity Shares4,688,722103.77p4,865,486
Total128,096,406

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
2 January 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire