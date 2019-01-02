Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 December 2018:

- 34,732,059 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 9,013,540 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 32,604,620 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 6,231,023 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,877,867 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,029,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,688,722 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,333,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 December 2018 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 34,732,059 159.09p 55,255,232 Global Equity Income Shares 32,604,620 184.91p 60,289,202 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,877,867 130.77p 7,686,486 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,688,722 103.77p 4,865,486 Total 128,096,406

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 January 2019