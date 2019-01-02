PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. ("PathMaker"), a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with neuromotor disorders, has appointed Jean-Luc Boulnois, E.M.B.A, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Boulnois has over 30 years of international leadership experience in creating, operating, and financing medical device companies, with which he led several mergers, acquisitions, and financing rounds.

"I am delighted to have Jean-Luc join our Board of Directors," said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. "I believe Jean-Luc's strategic vision and leadership roles in medical device companies will add tremendous value to PathMaker's board. I look forward to leveraging his vast industry experience as we advance our first-in-class neuromodulation products toward commercialization."

"I am very pleased to be joining PathMaker's board," Dr. Boulnois commented. "PathMaker is a dynamic and exciting company with a transformative non-invasive neuromodulation technology that has the potential to change how various chronic neuromotor disorders are treated."

Dr. Boulnois is CEO of Quadrature, a strategic advisory firm for MedTech companies. For 11 years Dr. Boulnois has been Chairman and CEO of Microline Surgical, Inc., a worldwide leader in disposable electro-surgical instruments. Previously he served as Venture Partner at Dover Medical Ventures, a Boston-based venture fund; he also has been Executive Director at Arrow International and co-developer and CEO of Sometec, a cardiovascular monitoring company. He previously was President and COO of Technomed International Inc., a urology company listed on the Paris "Second Marché" through an IPO; he also has been Vice-President of Research at Quantel SA where he developed several scientific and medical lasers.

Dr. Boulnois served for 4 years on the Princeton University Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department Advisory Council; he recently served as Director of a public company listed on the Euronext and now serves on the Board of several venture capital financed private medical device firms in the US and Europe. Dr. Boulnois is co-author of 5 books and more than 35 peer-reviewed scientific articles in applied physics and biophysics; he is an Adjunct Professor at Babson College and previously was a Lecturer at Princeton University. He holds an M.Sc. from Paris University, an E.M.B.A. from HEC in Paris, and a Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University. Dr. Boulnois is bi-national American and French and has lived for 33 years in the United States.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with chronic neuromotor conditions. With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), we are collaborating with world-class research institutions to rapidly bring to market disruptive products for treating spasticity, paralysis and muscle weakness. More than 48 million patients in the US, Europe and China suffer disabilities due to stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive neurotherapy for patients suffering from chronic neuromotor conditions. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005241/en/

Contacts:

Sharon Correia, Sr. Vice President, Integrated Communications

LaVoieHealthScience

scorreia@lavoiehealthscience.com