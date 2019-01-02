The global smart irrigation systems market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing focus on optimal water use. Improper irrigation systems are the source of a significant amount of water wastage in the agriculture sector. Water wastage and the contamination of water with fertilizers and other enzymes in the agriculture field have caught the attention of various environments and organizations. Vendors in the market are developing products to help reduce the wastage of water during the irrigation process. Such factors have led to the adoption of smart irrigation systems by both the agriculture and the non-agriculture sector.

This market research report on the global smart irrigation systems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of irrigation drones as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart irrigation systems market:

Global smart irrigation systems market: Adoption of irrigation drones

One of the most recent trends in agriculture is the use of drones by farmers for irrigation. Drones are equipped with thermal sensors, which allow them to identify the parts of the field that are dry and require water. The farmer controlling the irrigation system can water these identified areas promptly, thus allowing the even distribution of water to the field. The use of drones in the agricultural field allows farmers to reduce the use of water in the field, ensures precise irrigation of plants, and allows the farmer to track any kind of leakages in the irrigation system and poor performances areas.

"Technologies such as drones, sensors, and smart irrigation systems are powered with radio frequencies and hyperspectral sensors, which help in the proper deployment of the equipment. The use of smart irrigation systems with drones can change the agricultural process to a more efficient one, allowing farmers to track the land and property at all times," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global smart irrigation systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart irrigation systems market by technology (soil moisture-based controller and weather-based controller) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 61%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the wide adoption of mechanization in the region. APAC is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives for the conservation of water in the region.

