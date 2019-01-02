A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of theircustomer satisfaction analysis template for a retail store.The client is a leading retail store in the U.S. with an annual turnover of over $20 billion. Despite having 35 retail outlets, the client did not have a precise solution to segment its customers according to their purchase experience. They wanted to leverage Infiniti Research's solutions to gather precise information on the notable shifts in the retail industry and improve their customer service for both in-store and online platforms.

Why is customer satisfaction important?

At present times, the retail market is highly competitive in the developed economies of Europe and North America and is driven by the anticipation that consumers will spend confidently. However, retailers are facing stiff competition with established brands reforming with both online and in-store operations and new entrants in the market. This makes it vital for retailers to consider recalibrating business levers such as customer satisfaction analysis to increase their shares in the market. It can help businesses:

Expand target group

Develop a pricing policy

Increase customer loyalty

Optimize products

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "With the shift in the economy, retailers have started focusing on presenting authenticity, modernity, convenience, and creativity in their product offerings to increase their revenues."

The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to conduct a customer satisfaction survey that addressed the needs of customers and helped them to improve their products and standards of services. They assisted the company in bringing their products in line with the customers' needs and improve customer loyalty. The solutions offered also helped the business to run successful campaigns, effectively communicate with end-users, and build a personal relationship with their customers. This aided the client to protect revenues and profitability and gain actionable insights to improve their customer experience.

Infiniti Research's customer satisfaction analysis template helped the client to:

Monitor customer satisfaction.

Improve customer loyalty and protect revenues.

Infiniti Research's customer satisfaction analysis template offered predictive insights on:

Understanding their customers' requirements and concerns.

Improving their products and standards of service.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

