Technavio analysts forecast the global respiratory drugs market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005304/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global respiratory drugs market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high cost of respiratory disease management is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global respiratory drugs market 2018-2022. Respiratory diseases are a huge burden globally in terms of direct health services costs and indirect costs related to prescribed respiratory drugs. The high cost of respiratory disease management has led organizations such as the Lung Foundation Australia to demand support and funding from the government to reduce the cost burden of respiratory drugs on patients. Also, the British Lung Foundation and the British Thoracic Society opine for cost-effective approaches of respiratory disease management.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global respiratory drugs market is an increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders:

Global respiratory drugs market: Increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders

Respiratory disorders are the major cause of mortality and disease burden globally. Respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, acute respiratory infections are on the rise. In Germany, between 2009 and 2016, the highest incident rates of acute respiratory infection were recorded, and in the US, nearly 6.7% of all deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "COPD affects more than 200 million people globally. Around 235 million people globally live with asthma; the number of cases has increased in the past three decades in both developing and developed countries. Respiratory diseases account for more than four million deaths in developing countries. Also, pneumonia accounts for 18% of deaths in children under the age of five."

Global respiratory drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global respiratory drugs market research report provides market segmentation by type of respiratory disease (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory disorders) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 49% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as the increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases and improved knowledge about the prevention of respiratory diseases drive the market in the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005304/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com