The global Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapeutics market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is designations for special drugs. Prader-Willi Syndrome is a rare disorder and its prevalence rate is usually lower compared with other mainstream indications. Thus, drug manufacturers often hesitate to invest a large amount in drug discovery. To overcome such hurdles, regulatory bodies grant designations for special drugs which support the further development of therapeutics for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. Thus, the increasing of designations for special drugs from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of the Prader-Willi syndrome market.

This market research report on the global Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the strong drug pipeline as one of the key emerging trends in the global Prader-Willi syndrome market:

Global Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutics market: Strong drug pipeline

The number of drug pipeline in the global Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) therapeutics market is increasing at a good pace. The drug pipeline has many promising therapeutic agents, which are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, the number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome which is expected to drive the market growth.

"In April 2018, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals started a multi-center phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of jintropin AQ in patients with PWS. Also, approximately 15 therapeutics for Prader-Willi syndrome are under different stages of development in the drug pipeline," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutics market by product (recombinant growth hormones and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the designations for special drugs and increasing strategic alliances.

