After providing €2 million for two projects in October, the government of Flanders has now selected six more floating PV projects totaling 11.1 MW, which are planned to be built with public support.The Energy Minister of the Belgian region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein, has announced that the Flemish government will support another six floating PV projects with a combined capacity of 11.1 MW. Overall, these new projects will receive €4.1 million of public support, while each project will be entitled to receive a maximum of 25% of the eligible costs. Three projects are set to be located near Dilsen-Stokkem, ...

