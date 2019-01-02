Technavio analysts forecast the global non-melanoma skin cancer market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
Surgery considered as a first-line curative approach for non-melanoma skin cancer treatment is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global non-melanoma skin cancer market 2018-2022. Despite the presence of an extensive range of non-surgical treatment modalities, surgery remains the first-line treatment for patients with non-melanoma skin cancer. This is because surgery results in the highest cure rate and provides superior outcomes in terms of complete lesion response, clearance of non-melanoma skin cancer and cumulative recurrence probabilities compared with cryotherapy or radiotherapy. Thus, surgery is considered as a first-line curative approach for non-melanoma skin cancer treatment.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global non-melanoma skin cancer market is the increase in the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer symptoms:
Global non-melanoma skin cancer market: Increase in incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer symptoms
The incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer symptoms is increasing because of the unavailability of accurate data on non-melanoma skin cancer symptoms and mortality evolution. Non-melanoma skin cancer statistics are not available in most of the cancer registries. Thus, the true burden of non-melanoma skin cancer symptoms is not clear and is underestimated. Also, another challenge faced while determining the incidence rate of no-melanoma skin cancer is that the disease occurs predominantly among older age groups. As this population is not appropriately represented in most population registries, the incidence and mortality rates are naturally diminished.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Non-melanoma skin cancer is among the most common types of cancers that affect the Americans. The white population in Europe, the US and Australia are highly affected by non-melanoma skin cancer (>1,000/100,000 person-years for BCC) as compared to the African population (<1/100,000 person-years for BCC). Europe registered a non-melanoma skin cancer incidence rate of 98 per 100,000 person-years and during 2006-2012, the prevalence of non-melanoma skin cancer population increased from 2.4 million to 3.3 million in the US alone."
Global non-melanoma skin cancer market: Segmentation analysis
The global non-melanoma skin cancer market research report provides market segmentation by type of non-melanoma skin cancer (BCC and SCC) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 52% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer and non-melanoma skin cancer coverage and support.
