A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on how to map customers' journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005242/en/

Customer journey mapping: Bridging the gap between sales, marketing, and operations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer journey mapping is a tool for businesses to visualize their customer's experience. It helps companies to gain a comprehensive view of the needs of customers and their behavior when they interact with the brand. With the aid of customer journey mapping, organizations can understand how their customers travel through the entire sales process and their possibility of returning to the brand. This approach helps decision-makers to stay focused on customers and make each step of the buying experience easier for potential leads.

Request a free proposal to know how you can effectively map customer journey and leverage it for the benefit of your organization.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Customer journey mapping is an effective technique for organizations to identify the gaps between customer expectations and the actual experience that they encounter at various touchpoints."

What is the process of mapping customer journey?

Identify the right customer touchpoints

Customer touchpoints are the brand's points of customer contact. It is crucial to identify the touchpoints through which the customers interact with the organization to map the customer journey. These touchpoints can be major or minor depending upon the business. Therefore, businesses need to identify and categorize a list of places and times through which customers will come into contact with the brand. This involves every touchpoint from the marketing phase to post-sale follow up surveys. To know how our experts can help in mapping the customer journey, Request more information.

Distinguish onstage and offstage factors

It is pre-requisite for companies to differentiate their onstage and offstage factors and base their strategies that can enhance the actual customer experience. Onstage factors include interactions that are visible to customers, whereas, offstage refers to the activities that happen at the back end. For instance, any customer interactions with the salesperson is an onstage action, whereas, billing procedures are considered to be an offstage action. Since offstage actions impact the onstage experience, it becomes vital for companies to distinguish them effectively. To know more about the impact of customer journey mapping, Get in touch with our experts!

Feedback from all organizational levels

Companies need to ensure that they analyze the events at each touch point and take feedbacks from stakeholders. This helps in analyzing the services they are delivering and mapping them by adding a qualitative layer to the journey map. A detailed understanding of each touchpoint helps in gaining a precise view of customer experience. To know more about the process of mapping the customer journey, view the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005242/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us