R. Glenn Dawson to Assume COO Responsibilities

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2019) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Terrance Schneider, the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective December 31, 2018. Cuda's Management and Board of Directors thank Terry for his dedication and assistance in building the Company.

R. Glenn Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer will assume all executive responsibilities associated with the operations of the Company.

About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource- based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

