Autodata's Most Serviced Vehicle Report 2018

Opel/Vauxhall Astra-H tops the overall list as the Most Serviced Car

Autodata Ltd, a leading global automotive technical information provider has released its Most Serviced Vehicle Report 2018. Overall, the most serviced car 2018 was the Opel/Vauxhall Astra-H, just overtaking last year's leader the Ford Focus (04-08), down to second, with the BMW 3 Series (E90/91/92/93) (05-14) third. The most serviced Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) was the VW Transporter T5 (7H/7J/7E/7F) (04-15) which retains first place, while the most serviced motorcycle was the Yamaha YZF YZF-R1.

As well as highlighting the most serviced vehicles, the report indicates some key trends in the automotive aftermarket sector. A notable observation is the increased prominence of Volkswagen, whose models featured highly in more countries when compared with last year. The report also indicates that while more VWs are being serviced in more countries, the alternative fuel vehicle searches are dominated by Japanese marques.

Unsurprisingly, there was clear indication that cars perceived as 'locally-built' were popular in those countries, so Volvo featured strongly in Sweden, Renault and Citroen featured strongly in France, and Ford and Opel/Vauxhall featured strongly in the UK.

Over 89,000 workshops subscribe to Autodata's applications which provides significant weight to the report.

About the data in this report

The regions highlighted in this report are the 20 countries (21 for motorcycles) with the highest number of Autodata subscribers. To determine the most serviced vehicles, we analysed the usage of Autodata's technical information applications from October 2017 - September 2018. If you intend to share or use any information within this report, please reference (Autodata, 2018) and ensure that the content is used in the context of this report. If you intend to use any content from this report online, please reference Autodata and hyperlink to www.autodata-group.com

