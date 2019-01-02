Latest update brings cinematic ambience to automotive entertainment on cost efficient SoCs

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, have announced support for the Gerda (C/Cdash/C2 System-On-a-Chip series) from Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

Gerda opens up a wealth of processing possibilities in an all-purpose execution. Combining a multi CPU with 2D/3D graphics and picture quality engine, entry-level and cost-efficient configurations can effectively harness a diverse spectrum of creative control with Cinemo's adaptive architecture in the driving seat.

With Gerda based infotainment units, Cinemo becomes the centre of media activity fashioning a technology hub with the head unit and offering an intelligent way to access your individual content and services. High-performance and synchronized playback, ultra-fast indexing and content sharing, all deliver a spectacle in application autonomy, whilst BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), provides the prospect of RSE screens (Rear Seat Entertainment), as well as projection mode functionality including CarPlay and Android Auto.

"We are delighted to add support for the Gerda SoC series," said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo. "Cinemo raises the game in entry level infotainment by building high end multimedia experience on cost efficient SoCs."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com.

