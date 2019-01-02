The global anionic surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005305/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anionic surfactants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global anionic surfactants market is the growth in the personal care market. With the growing use of cosmetics and personal care products such as hair care, skin care, and baby care products, the demand for anionic surfactants is also increasing significantly. Anionic surfactants help in cleaning and producing foam in shampoos, shower gels, and hair conditioners. Anionic surfactants along with amphoteric surfactants, such as betaines, offer very good foaming property, excellent viscosity builder, and gelling agent. Thus, the growing personal care market will impact the growth of the global anionic surfactants market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global anionic surfactants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for anionic surfactants in niche applications as one of the key emerging trends in the global anionic surfactants market:

Global anionic surfactants market: Rising demand for anionic surfactants in niche applications

The anionic surfactants market is witnessing growing demand from niche application such as construction, pharmaceutical and others. Bio-surfactants, such as lipopeptides, can be used as antibacterial and antifungal agents and have applications in food safety and therapeutics. In biomedical and pharmaceutical applications, these lipopeptides are used as antimicrobial, antimycoplasma, antiadhesive, and antitumor agents. Thus, the rising demand for anionic surfactants in niche applications will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

"The growing global population, especially in China, India, Brazil, and Africa, and the rising number of textile industries fuel the consumption of detergents. Anionic surfactants are used in laundry and dishwashing detergents due to their excellent cleaning properties. Thus, the growth in detergent market will positively impact the global anionic surfactants market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global anionic surfactants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anionic surfactants market by application (detergents, personal care, I&I cleaners, and food processing) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the global market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005305/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com