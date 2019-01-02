BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



2 January 2019

On 30 May 2018 shareholders of BlackRock Latin American Trust plc approved a resolution to amend the Company's dividend policy to pay regular quarterly dividends equivalent to 1.25% of the Company's US Dollar NAV on the last working day of December, March, June and September each year, with the dividends being paid in November, February, May and August each year respectively. Therefore for the year ending 31 December 2018, the third quarterly dividend under this new policy will be calculated based on the Company's cum-income US Dollar NAV at 31 December 2018 (being the last working day of the quarter).

The Company's cum-income US Dollar NAV at 31 December 2018 is 650.30 US cents per share, and the Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are therefore pleased to declare a dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2018 of 8.13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on 8 February 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 January 2019 (ex-dividend date is 10 January 2019).

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639