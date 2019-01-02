The global annuloplasty rings market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global annuloplasty rings market is the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases. Nearly 2.5% of the global population was affected by heart valve diseases as of 2016. Globally, MR is the second most common valvular disorder requiring surgical intervention. Some of the causes of MR include cardiac ischemia (functional MR), rheumatic diseases, and infective endocarditis.

As per Technavio, the development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global interactive kiosk market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings as one of the key trends in the global annuloplasty rings market:

Global annuloplasty rings market: Development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings

The biodegradable annuloplasty rings have many advantages when compared with rigid and flexible annuloplasty rings. The biodegradable annuloplasty rings have less gradient, better posterior leaflet mobility, and faster recovery of the shortening fraction after surgery. The biodegradable rings induce fibrous tissue with structural function. This preserves the growth potential of the annulus in the pediatric population, thereby maintaining the 3D dynamic geometry of the mitral valve and tricuspid valve.

"The biodegradable annuloplasty rings are theoretically more infection resistant because of their nonporous structures and intra-annular implantation technique. For instance, a biodegradable annuloplasty ring called Kalangos-Bioring is verified to have infection resistance when implanted in an active infectious environment," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global annuloplasty rings market: Segmentation analysis

This annuloplasty rings market analysis report segments the market by application (mitral valve repair and tricuspid valve repair) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The mitral valve repair segment held the largest annuloplasty rings market share in 2018, accounting for around 87% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with approximately 50% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

