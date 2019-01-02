Stockholm, January 2, 2019 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for the full year 2018: -- The share trading decreased by 0.7 % to a daily average of 3.101bn EUR, compared to 3.122bn EUR in 2017. -- The average number of trades per business day increased by 13.4 % to 597,991 as compared to 527,122 in 2017. -- Derivatives trading increased by 4.2 % to a daily average of 442,058 contracts, compared with 424,307 contracts in 2017. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 26.7 % to a daily average of 36.6m EUR compared to 28.8m EUR in 2017. -- 864 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2018 (354 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 51 at First North) compared to 1184 in 2017. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2018, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during 2018, followed by Deutsche Bank. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 67.0 %, compared to 67.5 % in 20175. -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2018 was: -- For OMXC20 companies 93.8 % -- For OMXH25 companies 91.4 % -- For OMXS30 companies 93.8 % 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Includes 13 switches from First North 2018 and 10 switches in 2017. 5) Source: Thomson Reuters. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------