Vesting of the All Employee Share Plan in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 January 2019, 1,015 share awards from the All Employee Share Plan vested, using 1,015 SDRs from the Kindred Group's share buy-back programme.

Following the vesting of these awards, 3,533,120 SDRs from the share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/vesting-of-the-all-employee-share-plan-in-kindred-group-plc,c2708637

