Technavio analysts forecast the global automatic milking machines market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic milking machines market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for sensor-based milking is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automatic milking machines market 2019-2023. Sensors integrated in automatic milking machines ensure that only high-quality milk enters the milk collection tanks. These sensors are effective in rejecting milk collected from infected animals. The manual inspection of milk quality is not feasible as it is a time-consuming process. Therefore, the need to process high quality milk will be boost the demand for automatic milking machines.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automatic milking machines market is the need to improve the work efficiency in dairy farms:

Global automatic milking machines market: Need to improve the work efficiency in dairy farms

The dairy industry needs to cater to the increase in demand for milk by increasing production while at the same time keeping a check on the quality as well as the cost of milk processing. This can be achieved by increasing milk production while reducing the time and labor needed to produce milk. Farmers can increase profitability by improving efficiency on their dairy farms. Therefore, they are increasingly opting for automatic milking machines, which help them manage larger herds while minimizing the risk of transmitting pathogenic microorganisms by reducing manual labor.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Traditional milking is labor-intensive, dealing with one animal at a time. Automatic milking machines can be attached to multiple animals and can perform milking of several animals at once. Hence, dairy farmers are increasingly investing in automatic milking machines, as they enhance the milking efficiency, reduce dependence on labor, are hygienic and lead to improvement in the quality as well as quantity of milk production."

Global automatic milking machines market: Segmentation analysis

The global automatic milking machines market research report provides market segmentation by product (semi-automatic milking machines and fully-automatic milking machines), by mobility (portable automatic milking machines and stationary automatic milking machines), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The semi-automatic milking machines segment held the largest market share in 2018. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a small decrease in its market share, over the forecast period.

