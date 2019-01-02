As from January 9, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Ovzon AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until January 21, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: OVZON TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116572 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165717 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from January 9, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Ovzon AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until January 28, 2019. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: OVZON BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116580 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165718 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-528 00 399.