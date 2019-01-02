sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2019 | 17:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Menhaden Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 2

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Luciano Suana
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Investment Manager
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Menhaden PLC
b)LEI
2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB00BZ0XWD04
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares

This was an internal transfer of shares from Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
67.5 pence per share42,222
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



42,222 ordinary 1p shares


67.5 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
19 December 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN PLC


© 2019 PR Newswire