The global cosmetic skin care market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2019-2023.

The increasing popularity and presence of premium cosmetic skincare brands have led to the growth of the market in recent times. Affluent consumers are continually looking to update and advance their knowledge about skin care and thereby, are receptive to learning and engaging with luxury and premium brands online. These affluent consumers have been influencing premium skincare brands to build up their digital appeal and credibility to boost their market share.

Technavio classifies the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as a significant factor that has the potential to affect the global cosmetic skin care marketand contribute to its growth significantly. Also, this researchreportalso provides an analysis of the critical trends drivers expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023.

Global cosmetic skin care market: Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals

The consumers are gradually shifting from chemical-based cosmetics to organic or chemical-free cosmetics. The chemical-free cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are free from toxic compounds that are harsh on the skin or contain biologically active compounds, which have medicinal effects on the skin and therefore, are gaining popularity among consumers.

"Natural raw materials such as neem extracts, soybean, fish oil, aloe vera, and guar gum are being used to manufacture organic skin products. Fish oil is used in cosmetic skin care products because of its stabilizing and preservative properties. The organic cosmetics also include natural fragrances," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global cosmetic skin care market: Segmentation analysis

This cosmetic skin care market analysis report segments the market by product (facial skin care, body care, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The facial skin care segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 59% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with approximately 40% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the cosmetic skin care market in the Americas can be attributed to the presence of several key vendors in the region.

