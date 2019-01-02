Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 02-Jan-2019 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2018) of GBP54.72m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2018) of GBP39.62m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2018 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 190.01p 20850000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 184.64p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 170.75p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.14)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 104.14p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV 4.66% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 31/12/2018 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 3.86 2 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.42 3 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 2.25 4 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 2.24 5 Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p 2.13 6 BCA Marketplace Plc 1p 2.02 7 Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p 1.95 8 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.92 9 Restaurant Group Plc Ordinary 28.125p 1.92 10 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 1.92 11 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.89 12 Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p 1.86 13 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p 1.82 14 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.81 15 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 1.73 16 Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p 1.73 17 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 1.71 18 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.67 19 DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary 1.67 20 Crest Nicholson Plc Ordinary 10p 1.66 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7091 EQS News ID: 763027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

