Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO

Web site: www.geneuro.com

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 66,507 Cash balance of the liquidity account: 164,789.34

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 51,934 Cash balance of the liquidity account: 255,399.30

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 28 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

