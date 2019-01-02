Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code Mnemo: CH0308403085 GNRO
Web site: www.geneuro.com
Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
|
Number of shares:
|
66,507
|
Cash balance of the liquidity account:
|
164,789.34
As a reminder, as of June 30, 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:
|
Number of shares:
|
51,934
|
Cash balance of the liquidity account:
|
255,399.30
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 28 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
