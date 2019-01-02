The global rugged IC market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications. The increasing demand for ruggedized computers and embedded boards used in robots for mission-critical applications in the defense sector is driving the global rugged IC market. Recent application areas wherein ruggedized computers are being used include logistics and cargo transportation, maintenance of vehicles and machinery, and medical industry.

This market research report on the global rugged IC market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of rugged loT as one of the key emerging trends in the global rugged IC market:

Global rugged IC market: Growth of rugged loT

A major diver for the global rugged IC market is the deployment of loT in the industrial sector. loT is being deployed across several industries by integrating sensors with manufacturing equipments located at manufacturing and production plants. The current trend of data exchange and automation in manufacturing technologies is called the Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 includes cyber-physical systems, loT, cloud computing, and cognitive computing.

"Manufacturing of an electronic device needs to be designed from inside out. Rugged ICs are the main components where temperature control is of the highest importance. IoT's ability in automating maintenance and operations of the machine, standardizing the processes of a machine, improving the traceability and visibility of the process, and ensuring the safety of rugged devices through automation and real-time updates are some of the advantages of IoT," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global rugged IC market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rugged IC market by application (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, and rugged scanners) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The rugged mobile computers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 59% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 50%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by over 2%.

