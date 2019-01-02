Trilliant to Deliver SecureMesh Neighborhood Area Network (NAN) Platform to Provident Energy Management Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications solutions leader Trilliant, a global provider of open, proven, and connected networks and devices, today announces that its SecureMesh NAN platform has been chosen by Provident Energy Management Inc (PEMI) to be deployed and monetized in submetering installations.

PEMI is a leading Energy Services Company (ESCO) in the Greater Toronto Area, with a specialization in the multi-residential market with an emphasis on high rise condominiums.

"In part, PEMI's continued growth and success over the next few years will be dictated by our competitiveness, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction," said David Hamilton, president of PEMI. "Trilliant can play a strategic, logistical, and technological role in enabling PEMI to continue to be the market leader in Energy Services for the multi-residential sector. By leveraging our relationship with Trilliant, we expect to continue to provide our customers with cost-effective and environmentally responsible means for managing their utility services."

Trilliant has been selected by PEMI to provide intelligent mesh networking equipment, metering technology, and an application platform as a service (aPaaS) offering. For PEMI, the ability to seamlessly deploy Trilliant's open and secure technology and aPaaS platform accelerates time to market and improves customer satisfaction, all while reducing overhead costs and eliminating startup costs.

"Trilliant is pleased to work with PEMI on their upcoming initiatives. They are experiencing tremendous year on year growth and we are delighted to enable their bright future with both our technology and third-party logistics (3PL) services," said Steven Lupo, SVP, Supply Chain Management of Trilliant. "We look forward to building on PEMI's continued success with further technology and service offerings that continue to enable their explosive growth."

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things. www.trilliant.com

About Provident Energy Management Inc

Incorporated in 1985, Provident is a leading Energy Services Company (ESCO). Provident specializes in the multi-residential market with an emphasis on high rise condominiums. Provident is committed to generating substantial energy savings through energy management systems & monitoring, individual metering & billing, energy consulting and energy retrofits. Turnkey solutions include lighting, variable frequency drives, boiler retrofits, carbon monoxide monitoring and control and much more.

Trilliant Press Contact

Brian Lassiter

Trilliant Networks, Inc.

www.trilliant.com

brian.lassiter@trilliant.com

+1.984.201.2676

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/171757/trilliant_logo.jpg