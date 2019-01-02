The global gasket and seal materials market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005492/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gasket and seal materials market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand from developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The global gasket and seal materials market is seeing high growth in these countries as several vendors of gaskets and seals are shifting their manufacturing activities to these developing countries. Factors such as the availability of raw materials, land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies are driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from the renewable energy industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gasket and seal materials market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global gasket and seal materials market: Growing demand from the renewable energy industry

The growing use of gasket and seal in renewable energy industry, which includes the solar and wind industry, is expected to foster market growth. Gaskets and seals protect materials inside the collector box that are prone to humidity and dirt contaminants; they are also used for sealing vacuum tube collectors and pipes.

"The increasing use of shaft seals for main bearing and blade, and tower bearing is expected to drive the demand for gaskets and seals. The use of hydraulic seals in pitch cylinders and oil seals for main gears is also expected to augment market growth. The product development of sealing solutions for large wind turbines will have a positive impact on market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global gasket and seal materials market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gasket and seal materials market by type (rubber, fiber, silicone, graphite, and PTFE, and others), end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, and chemical, and others), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The rubber segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. APAC led the market in 2018 and the region will grow further and continue to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com