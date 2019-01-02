How to make 2019 your healthiest year yet

Participants who decide to abstain from alcohol for 30 days and state their intentions on social media using the HillStreetChallenge hashtag can help one of Hill Street's charity partners win a $10,000 donation. To support the Arthritis Society of Canada, participants simply include the DryForArthritis hashtag in their posts; using the hashtag PCC will allow Prostate Cancer Canada to earn a point. The organization who earns the most points - as measured by the use of each charity's unique hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram from January 2 until January 31 - will earn the big prize.

David Pullara, Hill Street's Chief Marketing Officer, says Canadians can use the Hill Street Challenge to buoy their New Year's resolve to curb alcohol consumption - particularly after a holiday season that for many included a lot of over-indulgence.

"The Hill Street Challenge is a great way to begin the new year on a healthier note. By taking the challenge and sharing your intentions on social media, you not only do something good for yourself, but can also help one of our amazing charity partners secure a big donation. It's a win-win," he says.

"And of course, giving up alcohol doesn't have to mean giving up on having a beer or wine with your friends or meals… that's where our award-winning alcohol-free Hill Street beverages can help."

The Hill Street Challenge kicks off with:

The debut of five online ads humorously highlighting some of the benefits of taking a break from drinking: Safer driving, better focus on the job, better decision-making, a healthier prostate, and greater stamina during intimate moments;

Canadian media personalities, like Fred Patterson of Humble & Fred fame and Zoomer Breakfast Radio's Happy Gang (Neil Hedley, Sam Houston, and Jane Brown), taking the Hill Street Challenge and discussing their progress throughout January;

The release of a survey characterizing Canadians' drinking habits.

One in seven Canadian drinkers meets the Center for Disease Control's definition of 'excessive drinker'.

41% of Canadians have abstained or have considered abstaining from alcohol.

The top five primary reasons respondents cited as to why they'd consider abstaining from alcohol were health reasons (31%), to assist in weight loss (18%), to save money (14%), to detox or cleanse their system (11%), and because they "don't like alcohol" (9%).

1 in 5 Canadians are open to drinking alcohol-free beverages to help abstain from alcohol.

Survey findings, released Wednesday, underline the timeliness of Hill Street's mission to align consumers with great tasting alcohol alternatives:

The results were compiled from a December 2018 survey of more than 1,475 randomly selected Canadians. They're considered accurate to within 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

Record Hill Street sales through 2018 confirm a global trend: the popularity of non-alcohol wines and beers is increasing worldwide. In November, Hill Street announced it had sold 1 million bottles of alcohol-free wine since the company's founding in 2008.

A Hill Street research paper, released in December 2018, outlines the negative health impacts of alcohol.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street's great-tasting products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships, the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix award, and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street will also produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages as soon as the sale of cannabis edibles becomes legal in Canada, expected to occur by October 17, 2019. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

