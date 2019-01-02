Technavio analysts forecast the global jelly candies (gummies) market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The reinvention of the vitamin, organic, and sugar-free gummies category is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global jelly candies (gummies) market 2018-2022 The trend of health and wellness is transforming many sectors in the food industry and is now percolating to the packaged food sector. The demand for and production of sugar-free gummies is growing significantly, thanks to the awareness of the harmful health impact of excessive sugar consumption. Several manufacturers have started offering products made with naturally sourced preservatives, flavors, and colors. Nutraceutical gummies are already gaining traction in markets such as the US.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global jelly candies (gummies) market is the growth in organized retailing:

Global jelly candies (gummies) market: Growth in organized retailing

With the establishment of several drugstores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, organized retailing has grown at an unprecedented rate worldwide. As gummies are primarily sold by organized retailers, vendors in the market are highly dependent on them. Therefore, the growth in organized retailing will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the growth in organized retailing, factors such as the availability of a wide and diverse product range, and the increase in the number of new product launches will positively impact the growth of the global jelly candies (gummies) market during the forecast period."

Global jelly candies (gummies) market: Segmentation analysis

The global jelly candies (gummies) market research report provides market segmentation by product (sugar-based gummies, and sugar-free gummies), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

