Technavio analysts forecast the global metallurgical coal market to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005521/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global metallurgical coal market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advancements in mining industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global metallurgical coal market 2019-2023. The mining industry is experiencing an increased shift in focus toward automation due to various technological developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics, the industry is transforming. Such technological developments can enable mining at unconventional locations such as ocean beds.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global metallurgical coal market is the high demand for coal tar:

Global metallurgical coal market: High demand for coal tar

Coal tar is a black or brown liquid of high viscosity, and it is one of the by-products of the coking process. This process includes the heating of coal in coke ovens to eliminate volatile matter from coal to produce coke, which is used as a fuel and reducing agent to produce steel, iron, and is used in many other processes. Coal tar is used widely to produce refined chemicals and coal-tar-based products such as coal-tar pitch and creosote. The demand for coal tar is steady owing to its characteristics and benefits.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "In the healthcare industry, coal tar is being used in various forms such as creams, shampoos, lotions, ointments, and bath additive forms. It is used to treat various skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and dandruff. Earlier, coal tar products for skin applications were available only in pharmacies. However, now several cosmetic products are also available using coal tar. Products using coal tar helps to delay the growth of skin cells and improves the appearance of skin, thereby increasing demand for coal tar from the healthcare industry."

Global metallurgical coal market: Segmentation analysis

The global metallurgical coal market research report provides market segmentation by application (steelmaking and non-steelmaking) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The steelmaking segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 93% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. APAC led the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005521/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com