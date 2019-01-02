Technavio's global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005528/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The expanding research in immunotherapy will be one of the significant trends in the global pancreatic cancer therapeutics marketduring 2019-2023. To find the best available therapy that minimizes the chances of cancer relapse, significant research is being undertaken in the global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market. The immunotherapy products such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and vaccines are a part of active research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market: Rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer

The pancreatic cancer is the most common type of gastrointestinal cancer, whose incidence is increasing in developed countries. The high incidence of pancreatic cancer in developed countries is due to the high diagnosis rates and increasing awareness.

According to a research analyst at Technavio, "There are several factors such as tobacco smoking, age, obesity, diabetes, pancreatitis, alcohol consumption, and family history of pancreatic cancer, which contribute to an increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer. Tobacco smoking is a prime risk factor among these factors, as it majorly accounts for the rising incidence of pancreatic cancer globally."

Global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy), by type (exocrine pancreatic cancer and endocrine pancreatic cancer), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the targeted therapy segment held the largest pancreatic cancer therapeutics market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 51% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 53% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005528/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com